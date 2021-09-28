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Johnson & Johnson: 'Kids Shouldn’t Get A F*cking Vaccine' There are 'Unknown Repercussions'[28.09.2021]
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110 views • September 28, 2021
This series is one of the BIGGEST stories in Project Veritas History.
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Project Veritas Mission Statement:
Investigate & expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical & transparent society.
879,138 views Sep 28, 2021
Project Veritas
1.22M subscribers
https://youtu.be/hNIj83XNNeE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
Big Tech WILL try to CENSOR and REMOVE it from social media.
We need YOU to help distribute by proxy!
Be sure to follow us on Telegram @projectveritas for continued updates!
To Tweet out this video, click on this link now: https://ctt.ec/t6pog
Be the first to know when a new video drops! Visit https://CovidVaxExposed.com and sign up for our mailing list!
Thank you for all of your support! Be Brave. Do Something! ????
Project Veritas Mission Statement:
Investigate & expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical & transparent society.
879,138 views Sep 28, 2021
Project Veritas
1.22M subscribers
https://youtu.be/hNIj83XNNeE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
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