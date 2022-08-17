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BREAKING DHS Whistleblower LEAKS Joint Intelligence Bulletin on ‘Domestic Violent Extremists’
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55 views • August 17, 2022

Project Veritas


August 16, 2022


Project Veritas released a leaked document today from within the Department of Homeland Security which shows how federal agencies are reacting to the recent raid of President Trump’s Florida home.


In the document, the DHS warns of a heightened security risk for federal agents, specifically FBI agents, because of the Mar-a-Lago raid.


In addition to listing potential warning signs for Domestic Violent Extremists [DVEs], the DHS predicts that violent threats may continue to escalate this year.


“The threats we have observed, to date, underscore that DVEs [Domestic Violent Extremists] may view the 2022 midterm election as an additional flashpoint around which to escalate threats against perceived ideological opponents, including federal law enforcement personnel,” the document reads.


The document also appears to state that DVE ideology tends to be aligned with the ideas that “government overreach” and “election fraud” are a threat to the country.


“In recent years, DVEs adhering to different violent extremist ideologies have coalesced around perceptions of government overreach and election fraud to threaten and conduct violence. As a result of recent activities, we assess that potential targets of DVE violence moving forward could include law enforcement, judicial officials, individuals implicated in conspiracy theories, and perceived ideological opponents who challenge their worldview.”


The leaked material concludes with a warning to agents that the public should not know this information.


“Information contained in this intelligence bulletin is for official use only. No portion of this bulletin should be released to the media, the general public, or over nonsecure Internet servers. Release of this material could adversely affect or jeopardize investigative activities.”


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1g8y6r-breaking-dhs-whistleblower-leaks-joint-intelligence-bulletin-on-domestic-vi.html


Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsfbiproject veritasdhsfederal agencieshomeland securitywhistleblowerleakedraidjoint intelligence bulletindomestic violent extremists
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