The Dog Whose Eyes Were Beaten By His Owner Was Bleeding, Fear Followed Him, The Wound Was Rotting

Bro Long Stray Dogs Shelter
Oct 19, 2023
Hello everyone, I have been involved in stray dog rescue for many years, and I have always provided public welfare assistance at my own expense. Caring for stray animals, caring for every life that should not be given up, I hope everyone can subscribe, like, share and support us, so that we will have more confidence to continue to rescue dogs in need
#straydog #rescue #dog
We also hope that through our videos, more people can pay attention to these poor lives and participate in our actions
#straydogs #rescue #dog "We have taken various steps to ensure that the video content is consistent with animal welfare and does not lead to any instances of cruelty."
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fl-QicfI6yI
