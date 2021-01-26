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REQUEST TO ALL AGE OF TRUTHERS & "Face Masks & Activism" ~ feat. FLEMMING BLICHER [Age Of Truth TV]
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121 views • January 26, 2021
To all viewers of AGE OF TRUTH TV!!!
WE NEED YOUR HELP and participation! MAKE A VIDEO FOR US !!!
HI EVERYONE!
If you want to be on our show and included in a coming video, then PLEASE send ud a short VIDEO of yourself (filmed horizontal, the right format, and speaking in English) where you explain briefly why you do not feel that face masks should be forced and mandatory and not a choice, or why you do not want to wear one yourself for personal or political reasons, or can´t because of health issues. In that way we can let your voices be heard and you can take part in our mission to bring truth, light and awareness to complicated reality we are all facing at the moment in 2020.
We hope you will participate, it would be wonderful to see some of you, and include a short video (no longer than 1 minute please) with you for our show.
You can send your video directly to our mail or via WeTransfer.com to our official email:
[email protected]
FLEMMING BLICHER is a Danish Electrical Engineer, Researcher, Public Speaker and Activist. Also the co-organiser of the coming AWAKEN WEEKEND CONFERENCE in Denmark taking place from the 4-5-6 September 2020.
Flemming Blicher is interviewed about the mandatory face masks and his now many experiences as an activist on public transportation. He is interviewed by AGE OF TRUTH TV producer and co-host, Lauge Felix Black.
Filmed on 27th August 2020 in Copenhagen, Denmark
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv/support
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
WE NEED YOUR HELP and participation! MAKE A VIDEO FOR US !!!
HI EVERYONE!
If you want to be on our show and included in a coming video, then PLEASE send ud a short VIDEO of yourself (filmed horizontal, the right format, and speaking in English) where you explain briefly why you do not feel that face masks should be forced and mandatory and not a choice, or why you do not want to wear one yourself for personal or political reasons, or can´t because of health issues. In that way we can let your voices be heard and you can take part in our mission to bring truth, light and awareness to complicated reality we are all facing at the moment in 2020.
We hope you will participate, it would be wonderful to see some of you, and include a short video (no longer than 1 minute please) with you for our show.
You can send your video directly to our mail or via WeTransfer.com to our official email:
[email protected]
FLEMMING BLICHER is a Danish Electrical Engineer, Researcher, Public Speaker and Activist. Also the co-organiser of the coming AWAKEN WEEKEND CONFERENCE in Denmark taking place from the 4-5-6 September 2020.
Flemming Blicher is interviewed about the mandatory face masks and his now many experiences as an activist on public transportation. He is interviewed by AGE OF TRUTH TV producer and co-host, Lauge Felix Black.
Filmed on 27th August 2020 in Copenhagen, Denmark
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv/support
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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