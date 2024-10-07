BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Battlefield reminder to the AFU: Wish Putin a Happy Birthday & then Surrender
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
1
108 views • 7 months ago

A reminder to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Wish Putin a happy birthday and then surrender.

 Kim Jong Un, in his birthday greeting to Putin, expressed his intention to continue strengthening cooperation between Russia and Best Korea.

"Allow me to congratulate you on your birthday here in Pyongyang alongside my friends and raise a glass to your strong health and even greater success in your work. Pyongyang will always stand with Moscow," the telegram said.



politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
