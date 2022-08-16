Distracted: China and Russia Prepare for War While Americans Mesmerized by Mar-A-Lago Mess

Donald Trump continues to blast the Department of Justice over the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, the resort home of the former president. The Trump family plans to release surveillance camera video of the 9 hour raid. Meanwhile, Russia and China continue to prepare for all-out war with the United States and its NATO allies. However, few Americans see the storm on the horizon.

TruNews will tell you what the news media doesn’t think you have a right to know. Let’s start with the FBI raid on President Trump’s home last week. Attorney General Merrick Garland called a news conference last week to announce that the Department of Justice would publish the warrant the feds used to raid President Trump’s home. The department he oversees, however, said “its not going to happen.”

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/16/22.





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