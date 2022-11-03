Biden’s CIA Director Traveled to Brazil with a Warning Ahead of the Election

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Biden’s CIA Director William BurnsTraveled to Brazil with a Warning to Bolsonaro Ahead of the Election that he must accept the results of the coming election. WTH??