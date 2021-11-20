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A Letter From Locked Down Austria: Ground Zero For the Latest European Nazi Dystopia
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120 views • November 20, 2021
In this very passionate and knowledgeable letter that was sent to Jim Stone from an Austrian who refuses to get vaccinated, he explains what really is going on behind the scenes in what appears to be the second coming of Hitler and his Nazi philosophies in normally mild and peaceful Austria.
Jim Stone Freelance Journalist
http://82.221.129.208/
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Jim Stone Freelance Journalist
http://82.221.129.208/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTik
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
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Global Agenda on Rumble
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Global Agenda on Odysee
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Global Agenda on Flote
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