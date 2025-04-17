Del Bigtree in closing Finally RFK Jr inside to do the work!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Some of these agencies you're looking at right now, really did report us, a great set of interviews after his statement yesterday on Fox. But then there's other headlines like this that are just proving they’re shields for the industry. His first news conferences as HHS Secretary, Kennedy says autism is an epidemic in the US. So where do they go? 'Advocates for people with autism have criticized this position as harmful and misleading. Existing research has explained autism as a multi factorial condition that is influenced heavily by genetics." Thank you. CNN, we know who you work for. Can I say to you, please, this is a litmus test, just like I told you earlier, take in the study from Cleveland Clinic and just ask your doctor: Do you recommend this year's flu shot? That way, you've done the test. You've done the only study that you should have to do to know whether you respect them right now, see how they're following this Kennedy statement this week. If a news agency you're watching has a headline that looks like this other one that we have: "My son is not an epidemic, a father responsds to RFK Jr's dangerous autism rhetoric." Please cancel Variety. Please cancel your subscription to CNN. Please walk out of that doctor's office. You are voting with your dollars. Your dollars are going to lies. And it's not just lying to you, you say, Well, hey, I know the difference, yeah, but they're funding them to lie to other people, other people that maybe don't have your knowledge. We really need to get active right now and start letting everyone know that this is insane. This is a statement and argument, by the way, that I've had to deal with ever since I released VAXXED. No one is saying autistic people are bad people. I use this example when I've had someone that's on the spectrum, usually going to college and has Asperger's, which is part of the difficulty with the spectrum, what Robert Kennedy Jr is describing is the rise of, I think it's nearly 25 to 30% of the severely autistic that will never have a job, will never have a girlfriend, and, in many cases, will never speak or be toilet trained, as He said,

and the families how this affects them. Sure, if you are going to Yale and your has Asperger's, it's not exactly the same story, but we have to be able to talk about this, and we have to be able to take care of those, especially those that are severely injured. But I put it this way, we discovered that there was blindness in Africa amongst kids. It was getting worse, and studies were done, they realized they didn't have any vitamin A in their diet. It was large, huge demographic studies, and then we started figuring out, what can we put vitamin A in? Can we put it in salt? Can we put it in spices? I think ironically, they found MSG was the most widely used thing, and they put vitamin A in it, and suddenly they cured blindness. Does that mean that we are anti blind people, or that blind people don't deserve to live? No! But if you can stop an issue from happening, and you've got to know this is funded by the pharmaceutical industry, are we really going to spend today, this week, ignoring just because we got to make sure that saying that autism is okay that we don't address the fact that we're one in 12.5 boys in California.

That number is so incredibly staggering, it sucks the breath right out of me. All the other conditions that Robert Kennedy is going to be looking at, 77% of our kids could not qualify to be in the military or protect this nation. This is a national security crisis, but it's a human crisis. It's a tragedy. Can we get away from mincing words? Can we not let pharma infiltrate this? Can we start saying, Thank God we are going to do an investigation into this? Does anybody really think it would be a crime if we can find what's doing it and make sure that no infant ever has their brain swell again, ever has a resulting symptom of autism?

Is that going to be a problem for somebody? I don't think so. By the way. I want to point out, I believe that every one of those children out there, even the ones that are going to Yale, I know you've had more expensive health issues. You had to get different types of education and training, and it costs your parents and those that are in this fortunes once we figure out what did this, and we get into being able to sue and work it out, I assure you, funding all of these families and all of these people that have had to deal with autism....





Del Bigtree - 04/17/2025

The HighWire EPISODE 420: STANDING OUR GROUND: https://thehighwire.com/watch/