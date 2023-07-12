Identifying the Great Whore (with Johnny Cirucci)

“Come here,” a holy angel told John, “and I will show you the judgment of the great whore who sits on many waters.” Revelation 17:1. Watch Steve Wohlberg and Johnny Cirucci discuss and identify the Great Babylonian Harlot who deceives the world.
