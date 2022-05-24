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This gross and blatant attempt to indoctrinate our children by #StateFarm is shameless and consumers should be aware
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50 views • May 24, 2022
This gross and blatant attempt to indoctrinate our children by #StateFarm is shameless and consumers should be aware a company founded on family values is now encouraging five-year-old children to question their gender.
And we have the receipts.
And we have the receipts.
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