Justin Trudeau Heckled At Press Conference, Including 'You're A Traitor To Canadians' 🔥

Justin Trudeau spoke last week about the wildfire in BC, which destroyed most of Lytton.



In the middle of his press conference, he was interrupted by a heckler yelling at Trudeau and speaking his mind.



“Buy everybody out. This is bankrupting us. Canada is bankrupt!” The man first yelled.

Just before Trudeau went to continue his points in French after first summarizing in English is when you can hear the man off-screen yelling at Trudeau in the video.



“Every Canadian is suffering, Justin! You’re a traitor to Canadians!” The heckler said.



“That’s not fair. You’re just thinking of yourself!”



The heckler also yelled at Trudeau that he should be arrested. Trudeau continued speaking and giving some words in French — appearing unfazed and unsure how to react to the heckling, he just continued on with his remarks.