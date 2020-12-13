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Quick Tip: Fisheye?! What is it?
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71 views • December 13, 2020
Www.pinealpainting.com
Pineal Painting LLC Sarasota Fl
"Fisheye" can occur when painting over oily or greasy surfaces and Silicone. If you have Silicone around a cabinet that is doing the Fisheye Effect then take paintable Caulk and caulk over the silicone.
Use Krud Kudder to clean cabinets before painting.
Also, Denatured alcohol can be used.
Pineal Painting LLC Sarasota Fl
"Fisheye" can occur when painting over oily or greasy surfaces and Silicone. If you have Silicone around a cabinet that is doing the Fisheye Effect then take paintable Caulk and caulk over the silicone.
Use Krud Kudder to clean cabinets before painting.
Also, Denatured alcohol can be used.
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