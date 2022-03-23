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From 100 Percent Fed Up Last month, Russia launched an invasion against Ukraine that has killed tens of thousands of people to date and brought mass destruction to almost every major Ukrainian city.
One of the primary reasons that Putin invaded Ukraine was his fear that the country was re-aligning with the West and could join NATO, further encircling Russia militarily and putting the hostile military alliance directly on his country’s western border.
Full Story: https://www.realnewschannel.com/breaking-zelensky-claims-that-biden-intentionally-provoked-putin-in-to-invading-ukraine/
Source Link:
https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-zelensky-reveals-that-biden-intentionally-provoked-putin-in-to-invading-ukraine-in-shocking-interview/
https://www.realnewschannel.com/