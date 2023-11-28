Ransomware Attacks - No Water or Money Access？ It Makes Sense When You Realize That We Are In An Undeclared State Of War. The So Called Pro Palestinian Protests Coupled With Explicit Threats Made On Our Own Soil Are Nothing Short Of The Writing On The Wall. Its Even Worse Because IT Has Been Outsourced To India And These People Range From Unresponsive To Incompetent With The Added Horror Of Being Outside The U.S. Where Anything Goes. This Is What You Get When You Go Cheap. You Get What You Pay For.

