Biden Impeachment? / Brett Favre For Trans? / Jamie Foxx: What Really Happened?

Did hell really freeze over? Are the words "Joe Biden" and "impeachment" finally in the same sentence? Thank to Marjorie Taylor Greene, that answer is yes. We'll cover her announcement from earlier today and find out what Brett Favre said about the transgender community. Also, rules the EPA announced that will render the US power grid inoperable by 2030 and a question for Jamie Foxx. Welcome to...The Freedom Ring!

Sources: The Blaze, The Comeback, 100 Percent Fed Up, Brighteon.TV, The Gateway Pundit, TMZ, The Bible, and common sense!