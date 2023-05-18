Biden Impeachment? / Brett Favre For Trans? / Jamie Foxx: What Really Happened?

Did hell really freeze over? Are the words "Joe Biden" and "impeachment" finally in the same sentence? Thank to Marjorie Taylor Greene, that answer is yes. We'll cover her announcement from earlier today and find out what Brett Favre said about the transgender community. Also, rules the EPA announced that will render the US power grid inoperable by 2030 and a question for Jamie Foxx. Welcome to...The Freedom Ring!
Sources: The Blaze, The Comeback, 100 Percent Fed Up, Brighteon.TV, The Gateway Pundit, TMZ, The Bible, and common sense!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.