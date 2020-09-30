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The California Legislative Process - The Life Cycle of Legislation
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1 view • September 30, 2020
This video will show you how a bill becomes law in California. Click here to download the Life Cycle of Legislation handout https://fpmca.org/life-cycle-of-legislation/
Also, check out our video "LegInfo Walkthrough," where Nathan goes over how to navigate the California state bill database. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TW97ojiSUdU
For more information on FPM, visit https://fpmca.org/
To find us on Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/familyprotectionministries/
Also, check out our video "LegInfo Walkthrough," where Nathan goes over how to navigate the California state bill database. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TW97ojiSUdU
For more information on FPM, visit https://fpmca.org/
To find us on Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/familyprotectionministries/
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