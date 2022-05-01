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👆 This was 2009 Austrian science journalist, Jane Bürgermeister's 10 year old Warning
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465 views • May 01, 2022
👆 This was 2009 Austrian science journalist, Jane Bürgermeister's 10 year old Warning
2.9 million people died of Influenza and Pneumonia in 2018
98% decline in influenza cases 2020
2.8 million "die of covid" in 2020
...it's really not that hard figure out what they've done
2.9 million people died of Influenza and Pneumonia in 2018
98% decline in influenza cases 2020
2.8 million "die of covid" in 2020
...it's really not that hard figure out what they've done
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