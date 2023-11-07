Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Protect Yourself: Take-Aways
channel image
Son of the Republic
584 Subscribers
109 views
Published 18 hours ago

When you fight a bad guy, it’s asymmetric.

* Get away if you can.

* Learn to ground fight.

* Control the hips.

* Throw something at their face.

* Be careful shooting when you’re in a fatal funnel.

* Make yourself a small target.

* Harden up — don’t chase.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 7 November 2023

https://rumble.com/v3u9gha-nashville-shooters-manifesto-causes-the-media-to-melt-down-ep.-2126-1127202.html

Keywords
terrorismsecond amendmentself defensesurvival2adan bonginodemonic2nd amendmentsafetypersonal protectionsecurityself protectiontraininghome defensepreparednessviolent crimelawlessnessvigilancedemonismpreparationreadinesshome protectionpersonal defenseground fightingtactical awareness

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket