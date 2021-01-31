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Dr. Pierre Kory: lvermektín je liek na Covid-19
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20 views • January 31, 2021
Pierre Kory, MD, docent medicíny v lekárskom centre Aurora v St. Luke, prednáša svedectvo o vysokom účinku lieku Ivermektín počas rokovania Výboru pre vnútornú bezpečnosť a vládne záležitosti Senátu USA o „Včasnej ambulantnej liečbe: podstatná súčasť riešenia COVID-19."
https://otevrisvoumysl.cz/dr-pierre-kory-mame-reseni-teto-krize-efektivni-a-bezpecny-lek-na-covid-19/
https://otevrisvoumysl.cz/dr-pierre-kory-mame-reseni-teto-krize-efektivni-a-bezpecny-lek-na-covid-19/
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