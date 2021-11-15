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"The Many Words Of God, Pt. 2" - Gulags In America, U.S.A Boils Over, Population Decline In The West
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78 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Rising tensions will weaken America. The media will be at the center of it all, gassing up the fires of debates, dissent and discontent that set America blaze by TEMPER and an inability to see eye to eye. Daily life will be disrupted by hatred. Offenses will rise until everyone's walking on eggshells. Population decline in the West, wars in strange places, and unexplained deaths in the 'Northern Kingdoms'. GULAGS WILL RETURN- prison work camps that turn into death camps because of extreme labour, horrible conditions and abuse of the human body until prisoners perish. These are serious warnings of the future; God is calling us to repentance so as to escape these things. Lastly - a recap to give understanding of what this project is for and who it ultimately serves. Let those who have ears to hear, hear.
Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/14/the-many-words-of-god-pt-2-january-13-2020/
Related Prophetic words: SEX AND FLESH TRADE IN WAR
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/27/flesh-the-role-of-china-june-27-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
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https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Rising tensions will weaken America. The media will be at the center of it all, gassing up the fires of debates, dissent and discontent that set America blaze by TEMPER and an inability to see eye to eye. Daily life will be disrupted by hatred. Offenses will rise until everyone's walking on eggshells. Population decline in the West, wars in strange places, and unexplained deaths in the 'Northern Kingdoms'. GULAGS WILL RETURN- prison work camps that turn into death camps because of extreme labour, horrible conditions and abuse of the human body until prisoners perish. These are serious warnings of the future; God is calling us to repentance so as to escape these things. Lastly - a recap to give understanding of what this project is for and who it ultimately serves. Let those who have ears to hear, hear.
Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/14/the-many-words-of-god-pt-2-january-13-2020/
Related Prophetic words: SEX AND FLESH TRADE IN WAR
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/27/flesh-the-role-of-china-june-27-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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