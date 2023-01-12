🔥 “Omicron, target! Repeat!”: tank attack on Ukrainian militants near Krasny Liman was recorded from the UAV





Shooting was from a closed firing position. Information was received from the spotters that they had identified the point of supply of ammunition. The tank took up position and began to "work" on Ukrainian militants, located at a distance of several kilometers. The film crew of "Zvezda" captured the whole process - from adjustment to the defeat of the enemy.





The commander of the 1st battalion of the 4th brigade of the 2nd Army Corps with the call sign "Sher" conducted the fire correction using a quadrocopter. The footage shows how an enemy soldier moves in a trench, crouching.





After several sighting shots at the positions of the nationalists, the tank shell fell right on target.