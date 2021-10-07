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Brian Laundrie SIGHTING: HAND in garden bed drone footage? Possible bunker?
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80 views • October 07, 2021
Brian Laundrie's Parents: HAND SPOTTED while GARDENING in backyard drone footage! Possible bunker? Please subscribe and ring the bell so you never miss a video!
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There is a rumour floating around that there may be an underground bunker in Brian Laundrie’s parents backyard. Eagle-eyed viewers noticed something VERY suspicious while Roberta Laundrie was gardening: a possible HAND reaching out from the side of the garden bed to get something from her. Is that the reason they ran away from the drone? And what’s with their sudden interest in gardening, anyway?
Also, these garden beds didn’t show up until AFTER their son went missing.
What do you guys think? Is it possible?
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter Lyssa Chapman just tweeted: “Sooooo… Who’s going to dig up that garden bed… ?!”
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DO NOT SEND HATE TO ANYONE ON MY CHANNEL
There is a rumour floating around that there may be an underground bunker in Brian Laundrie’s parents backyard. Eagle-eyed viewers noticed something VERY suspicious while Roberta Laundrie was gardening: a possible HAND reaching out from the side of the garden bed to get something from her. Is that the reason they ran away from the drone? And what’s with their sudden interest in gardening, anyway?
Also, these garden beds didn’t show up until AFTER their son went missing.
What do you guys think? Is it possible?
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter Lyssa Chapman just tweeted: “Sooooo… Who’s going to dig up that garden bed… ?!”
Gab https://gab.com/Telesti/
Join me on Telegram
for feed
https://t.me/DigitalBattle
for discussion
https://t.me/digitalsoldierspublic
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