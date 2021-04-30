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⚠️ DIGITAL ID FOR THE INTERNET ⚠️
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52 views • April 30, 2021
The World Economic Forum recently did a livestream with Interpol, Cloudflare, and a cyber security company to discuss the upcoming cyber pandemic agenda.

The Cloudflare COO hints to digital identity / citizenship for internet users. They want to connect everything you do on the internet to a digital ID.

The Cyber Polygon event will happen July 9th. It seems they will later launch a massive false flag cyber attack to try and bring forth more tyranny and digital citizenship.

They will tell the public everyone needs a digital identity to keep the internet safe. They will say it is to prevent terrorism. They will try to use fear as a way to gain more control.
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internetcyber attackcitizenshipdigitalidcyberdigital idmore news network
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy