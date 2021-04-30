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⚠️ DIGITAL ID FOR THE INTERNET ⚠️
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52 views • April 30, 2021
The World Economic Forum recently did a livestream with Interpol, Cloudflare, and a cyber security company to discuss the upcoming cyber pandemic agenda.
The Cloudflare COO hints to digital identity / citizenship for internet users. They want to connect everything you do on the internet to a digital ID.
The Cyber Polygon event will happen July 9th. It seems they will later launch a massive false flag cyber attack to try and bring forth more tyranny and digital citizenship.
They will tell the public everyone needs a digital identity to keep the internet safe. They will say it is to prevent terrorism. They will try to use fear as a way to gain more control.
The Cloudflare COO hints to digital identity / citizenship for internet users. They want to connect everything you do on the internet to a digital ID.
The Cyber Polygon event will happen July 9th. It seems they will later launch a massive false flag cyber attack to try and bring forth more tyranny and digital citizenship.
They will tell the public everyone needs a digital identity to keep the internet safe. They will say it is to prevent terrorism. They will try to use fear as a way to gain more control.
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