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(MIRRORED From Rumble) 9.6.21 Patriot Streetfighter w/ GENE DECODE: Military Operations, Afghanistan, Secret Space Programs
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105 views • September 12, 2021
A very interesting interview by Scott McKay with GENE DECODE on what's going on at the moment and what we can expect to see soon.
Rumble — Talking w/ Gene Decode of Military Operations, Afghanistan's freedom from the Cabal, Secret Space Programs and more. PULLED FROM YT IN 24 HRS W/ 40K VIEWS.
Stay Connected with Scott on:
Website https://scottmckay.us/
Telegram https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter
Rumble http://PSFRumble.com
Rumble — Talking w/ Gene Decode of Military Operations, Afghanistan's freedom from the Cabal, Secret Space Programs and more. PULLED FROM YT IN 24 HRS W/ 40K VIEWS.
Stay Connected with Scott on:
Website https://scottmckay.us/
Telegram https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter
Rumble http://PSFRumble.com
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