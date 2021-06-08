INSIDER EXPOSES FREEMASONRY AS WORLD'S OLDEST RELIGION AND LUCIFERIAN PLANS FOR THE NEW WORLD ORDER

HealthImpactNewsWARNING: There is VERY GRAPHIC material in this video. For mature audiences ONLY!Altiyan Childs is a former Australian Rock musician, and a former Freemason. In 2010 he won The X Factor talent show award, which boosted his career in music to stardom status.In a video he released last month, he announced that he has now put his life on the line to renounce his secret Freemason vows.His life has recently changed after being awakened in a speeding car that was heading straight into a brick wall because the driver had fallen asleep. He says he heard a whisper in his ear that woke him from a deep sleep, and that he was able to grab the steering wheel and avoid the crash."I shouldn't be here today," he states.The penalty for renouncing your vows in Freemasonry is death, but he feels compelled to expose Freemasonry for what it is: the oldest religion in the world.According to Childs, almost every notable person running the world today, from politics to business to entertainment, got there through Freemasonry.And his 5 plus hour video was produced to convince you that this is true, from an insider perspective, and to warn about what is soon coming: the implementation of the Luciferian New World Order.It took me a few days to watch the entire 5 hours, and when I finished earlier today, I told my friend who recommended the video to me:"My life will never be the same after watching this. I will not sleep tonight until I publish this (on Health Impact News)."While I have come to know much of what is in this presentation over the years, there was much more that I did not know and learned from this video.This video is not for everyone. It falls into the Created4Health category of Health Impact News.Much of what we have published for the past year plus on the Plandemic, and the coming New World Order, will now make much more sense once you finish viewing this video.Think of this as the spiritual perspective, the driving force behind the plan to reduce the world's population dramatically, by killing off many of the world's inhabitants.You will be able to better understand why people can be so evil, and invent things like the bioweapon COVID-19 shots that are designed to kill off a major portion of the world's population, with tens of thousands of deaths already recorded, and maybe hundreds of thousands more that have not.It is well worth the 5 hours of investment in your time, I guarantee.Only an insider from the world of Freemasonry could produce something like this, and the world owes a great deal of gratitude to Altiyan Childs for taking the time to present this.It may very well cost him his life (physical), and he knows it.I am NOT exaggerating when I say that your life may very well depend on knowing what is contained in this video for what is about to happen in our world, and taking action accordingly.