Morphic Resonance w/ Billy's Photo Album, Kali Yuga, Time, Conscious Evolution, Schumann Resonance

Morphic Resonance w/ Billy's Photo Album, Kali Yuga, Time, Conscious
Celestial time- lots of planetary alignments in recent and upcoming
years is no surprise considering where we are in the Galaxy; note the
two solar eclipses in USA make an "X" with 7 "Salem" 's on each X; the
path of totality of the eclipse on April 08, 2024, is expected to pass
directly over Buffalo, NY and Uvalde, TX. Ancient death-cults caused
recent tragedies in those cities, they were hits/sacrifices. Get
familiar with cyclical time and morphic resonance #KnowYourEnemy
#Quantum #Science Credits for referenced info, especially about morphic
evolution, are mentioned and/or are in those videos. #EarthAlliance
#DeleteTheElite #GoldenEra #KaliYuga
linktr.ee/mjtank108
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.