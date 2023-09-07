Create New Account
Morphic Resonance w/ Billy's Photo Album, Kali Yuga, Time, Conscious Evolution, Schumann Resonance
Morphic Resonance w/ Billy's Photo Album, Kali Yuga, Time, Conscious Celestial time- lots of planetary alignments in recent and upcoming years is no surprise considering where we are in the Galaxy; note the two solar eclipses in USA make an "X" with 7 "Salem" 's on each X; the path of totality of the eclipse on April 08, 2024, is expected to pass directly over Buffalo, NY and Uvalde, TX. Ancient death-cults caused recent tragedies in those cities, they were hits/sacrifices. Get familiar with cyclical time and morphic resonance #KnowYourEnemy #Quantum #Science Credits for referenced info, especially about morphic evolution, are mentioned and/or are in those videos. #EarthAlliance #DeleteTheElite #GoldenEra #KaliYuga
linktr.ee/mjtank108

Keywords
scienceevolutiongoldenquantummoontimedisclosurefireastronomyarsonphysicsconsciousecocideresonanceerakalieclipseschumannmorphicyuga

