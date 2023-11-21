Create New Account
His Tiny Body Shivering In Cold, He Was Too Weak To Even Cried For Help
High Hopes
94 views
Published Yesterday

The Penguin


Sep 17, 2023


His Tiny Body Shivering In Cold, He Was Too Weak To Even Cried For Help...


This puppy was crashed by a car and someone left him there. Local people wanted to help but they don't have money. So they uploaded a VK video asked for help on our group. It's a long road but when we saw it we can't say NO. My heart was broken when I saw how bad his situation...


Credit To: Mutlu Patiler Uygulaması

Mutlu Patiler'de günde 2 dakika reklam izleyerek sokaktaki canlarımıza yardım edebilirsin.

İsimsiz kahramanlarımız arasına katıl👇

linktr.ee/mutlupatiler.app


#ThePenguin, #RescueEmaciatedPuppy, #PuppyRescue


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OUiwAasX5XU

