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'More than 50% of the patients coming in (to A&E)' are now 'vax victims'
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1665 views • May 25, 2021
'More than 50% of the patients coming in Accident and Emergency' are now 'vax victims'
NHS Whistleblower spoke to Right Now about adverse reactions and the false narrative surrounding the 'pandemic'.
NHS Whistleblower spoke to Right Now about adverse reactions and the false narrative surrounding the 'pandemic'.
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