Iran's LEGO-style: Dinner went Down - Trump is a laughingstock & still a Loser

Iran's LEGO - WH dinner went Down - Trump the laughingstock

"Super fragile snowflake. Country going broke. MAGA waking up. They see the joke. You control the video, but you don't control Iran," the lyrics go.

Empty plates and a shooter in the dining room are all the US president gets, the video shows.

Adding, more about Dinner shooter:

False flag by programmed patsy? Odd details about Trump’s would-be shooter

Investigators are treating Cole Thomas Allen’s attack on the White House Correspondents Dinner as a “lone wolf” incident, providing vague info about his “anarchist” views, and a $25 donation to Kamala Harris’s 2024 campaign.

The real investigation is taking place online, where OSINT sleuths have already put together a curious collection of evidence adding up to – well you be the judge:

➡️ an Instagram photo of Allen wearing an IDF hoodie

➡️ Weird spikes in interest in the phrase “Cole Thomas Allen” in Israel – in late January and early April 2026 documented by Google Analytics. Globally, interest exploded only after Saturday’s botched attack

➡️ Karoline Leavitt’s ‘joke’ that “some shots” would be “fired tonight in the room” during Trump’s speech

Then there’s Allen’s professional background:

🔴 Caltech and California State U grad (mechanical engineering, computer science)

🔴 NASA Jet Propulsion Lab Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship participant (2014)

🔴 Internship at Fluid Synchrony, a micro-electro-mechanical systems maker that’s developed miniaturized implantable microinfusion pumps for precision drug delivery

🔴 Engineering job at IJK Controls, which makes gimbals, EO/IR and RF tracking systems for the US military, including airborne ISR. Allen worked there from 2017-2018

🔴 Allen has spent the last few years working as an indie game developer and part-time teacher with C2 Education, a pricey private educational services company. His game Bohrdom, a molecular chemistry-themed puzzler, is available on Steam, and he was working on First Law, a top-down space shooter

🔴 a former high school volleyball teammate described Allen as “super stable,” “gentle,” and a “borderline genius” who’s “across the board knowledgeable” and “really curious”

🔴 In December 2023, an X user calling themselves Henry Martinez (HenryMa79561893) registered and posted a single post: the words “Cole Allen”. Investigators believe the name contains Gematria - Kabbalah-based references. Curiously, one H Martinez authored a NASA technical paper on the Orion service vehicle in 2014, the same year Allen had his internship





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