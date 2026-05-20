Half Of Migrants On Welfare

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Most immigrant households in America are on welfare, including legal migrants.
It’s weird because a rich country can cherry-pick the top 0.1% of immigrants.
We mostly import welfare cases.
How did it get so bad?
America cannot be the world’s welfare office and still remain a middle-class country.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (20 May 2026)