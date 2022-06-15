Fleeing [Bidan]'s America

Thanks, Joe — For Making Things Worse

* Biden administration has failed Americans on many levels.

* Biden refugees: Americans are reverse migrating.

* Hispanic support for Biden is plummeting.

* Latinos actually prefer Trump over Biden.

* Biden’s lowest approval rating is among Hispanics.

* Biden has totally lost control of inflation.

* Dems really, really don’t want Biden to run again; now admit he’s old and not with it.

* The left is also abandoning Harris and being very mean to her.

* Dems want to deny her the job she has ‘earned’.

* DC is on board with the coup against her.

* Dems are no longer enamored with [QueMala].





Incompetence vs. Malevolence

* [Bidan] isn’t simply incompetent; he is the single most destructive force in the history of the U.S.

* By our metrics, he has failed America.

* By the left’s metrics, he’s a great success.





The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Candace Owens — is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307749271112



https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307750176112

