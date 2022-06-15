Fleeing [Bidan]'s America

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Thanks, Joe — For Making Things Worse
* Biden administration has failed Americans on many levels.
* Biden refugees: Americans are reverse migrating.
* Hispanic support for Biden is plummeting.
* Latinos actually prefer Trump over Biden.
* Biden’s lowest approval rating is among Hispanics.
* Biden has totally lost control of inflation.
* Dems really, really don’t want Biden to run again; now admit he’s old and not with it.
* The left is also abandoning Harris and being very mean to her.
* Dems want to deny her the job she has ‘earned’.
* DC is on board with the coup against her.
* Dems are no longer enamored with [QueMala].
Incompetence vs. Malevolence
* [Bidan] isn’t simply incompetent; he is the single most destructive force in the history of the U.S.
* By our metrics, he has failed America.
* By the left’s metrics, he’s a great success.
The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Candace Owens — is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 June 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307749271112