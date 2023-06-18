Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SPACE WEATHER - SUMMER SOLSTICE X CLASS FLARES = EARTHQUAKES
257 views
channel image
Rick Langley
Published a day ago |

A solstice is an event that occurs when the Sun appears to reach its most northerly or southerly excursion relative to the celestial equator on the celestial sphere. Two solstices occur annually, around June 21 and December 21. In many countries, the seasons of the year are determined by the solstices and the equinoxes.

KEEP YOUR EYES ON THE SKIES.

-------------------

This is PRESENTLY TAKING PLACE (7:57 PM EDT) at the South PoleSome type of very large laser-type light is being emitted directly into space from the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station.

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/this-is-presently-taking-place-7-57-pm-edt-at-the-south-pole/

---------------

Breaking: “6.6 Quake Shakes Mexico, San Diego Thousands In The Dark”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D78phoQ-XfM/

M 6.4 - 105 km ESE of La Rivera, Mexico
Time - 2023-06-18 16:30:22 (UTC-04:00)
Location - 23.243°N 108.631°W
Depth - 10.0 km

---------------

M 7.2 - south of the Fiji Islands

2023-06-15 18:06:27 (UTC)
22.982°S 177.208°W
167.4 km depth

---------------

M 5.9 - 99 km ESE of Angoram, Papua New Guinea

Time - 2023-06-19 07:18:11 (UTC-04:00)
Location - 4.465°S 144.872°E
Depth - 21.2 km

---------------

Reports: Western Alaska without Internet or Cellular Service

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/reports-western-alaska-without-internet-or-cellular-service/













Keywords
summer solsticespace weatherx class flares earthquakes are coming

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket