Fractured Soul 24: Wildfire & Hurricane Victim Updates & How to Come Back From Losing Everything

Losing everything and building back again. Can it be done? Have you ever lost "your everything"? Maybe you have lost a spouse or child, a close parent or friend. Maybe you lost a job you had been at for years. Has divorce wreaked havoc on your life- your own or your parents? Tonight we are going to talk about the recent "natural disasters" effecting Americans, like the hurricane that hit North Carolina and the wildfires in California. We're bringing a message of hope and healing to those who have lost everything at one point or another. I don’t think our country has seen such devastation from a natural disaster as we have seen in North Carolina. The rain was relentless and wiped out many people's lives. Countless families were without flood insurance, and towns are still reeling from the landscape-altering effects of what many are considering a man-made event. In California, wildfires have wiped out over 10,000 buildings and homes, with insurance companies cancelling policies of some, mere months before the wildfires broke out, leaving many questioning their next move. In addition, rumors of arsonists starting more fires have actually been confirmed as true, while looters take from homes left standing. All of this can be overwhelming to hear and to experience. Losing everything with a safety net is hard enough. Losing everything without one is unthinkable. Read More:

