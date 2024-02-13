Schecky Only - Battle Plan 2024

I knew a girl but then she left the world
I knew a guy but today he died
We used to get along but now they're all gone
I used to have a friend and now they're dead
So hard to be good, so easy to be bad
It's a endless battle and I'm going mad
War is on the shore and I need a battle plan
It's a endless fight I'm only a man
If you're reading this and feel like this sometimes, you're not alone. You've heard many cliches in your life I'm sure but the truth is You always have a friend in Jesus.
Ephesians 6:10-18
