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NWO 5G weapon causes COVID-19 which forces vaccine that changes DNA of human so they lose their soul
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170 views • April 10, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2021). The 5G causes COVID-19 fake pandemic by destroying human cell DNA. COVID-19 allows the NWO to take over the economy and corporations and depopulate 99% of the earth’s population and force COVID-19 AI-femtobot gene-altering 5G-remote-assassination mind-control hive-mind Borg vaccines on the remaining 1% humans. Humans who receive the vaccine become chimera DNA genes, and lose their human soul DNA, so that they will no longer have human souls that can be saved through Jesus. This is why in the Bible, it says these End Times will be the same as in Noah’s flood judgment days. Those who receive the “Mark of the Beast” Luciferase biometric ID tattoo digital currency Beast system microneedle patch 4th COVID-19 vaccine will be destroyed by God’s judgment upon the earth, just as the genetically changed humans on earth in Noah’s flood judgment. God will not recognize those who receive the “Mark of the Beast” as humans anymore with human souls that can be saved. History repeats itself. Since Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils and their children the pedophile cannibal nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites and their “thorn in the flesh” entities infected my left thigh this time with some kind of biological weapon infection rash, and attacked my left brain while I was sleeping to try to hinder my thinking, and slandered me to and demon-possessed my coworkers to turn against me, and made me waste many hours yesterday to deprive my very few sleeping time by making my Facebook page blank no matter how many times I refreshed it so that I cannot do my work, and keeps refreshing all the pages that I am uploading the videos on so that I cannot upload them to the video sites, I have retaliated today by exposing their entire human extermination and replacement agenda. If they attack more, God will expose more of their so-called Satan Lucifer’s deep secrets. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
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