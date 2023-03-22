Joe Oltmann is moved by Ava’s bravery of being ready to give up her life for the mission of taking down the CCP, and he also knows that there is a groundswell happening in China

https://gettr.com/post/p2c7fxs6f22

03/21/2023 Joe Oltmann, one of the hosts of Conservative Daily Podcast, is moved by Ava’s bravery of being ready to give up her life for the mission of taking down the CCP, and he also knows that there is a groundswell happening in China and a vast majority of Chinese people really want to take down the CCP, so he calls on real men to stand up against the CCP to protect humanity.





03/21/2023 “保守派每日播报”节目的主持人之一乔·奥尔特曼被艾娃准备好了为灭共使命而牺牲的勇敢所感动，并且他也知道中国正在风起云涌，绝大多数中国人都非常想消灭中国共产党，因此他呼吁真正的男人们站出来反抗中共，保护人类。