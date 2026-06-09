The Rise of All-Electric Skid Steers, an interview with Marcus Suess

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Electric skid steers are no longer a futuristic concept—they're already transforming farms, ranches, and job sites worldwide. With quieter operation, lower maintenance, and battery technology improving rapidly, the heavy equipment industry is entering a new era. The question isn't if electric wins—it's when.
#ElectricEquipment #SkidSteer #CleanTech #OffGridLiving #BatteryTechnology #FutureOfWork #Innovation #SustainableFarming
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