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Mirror: 'A Very Unusual Situation': Kavanaugh Asks Questions During Vaccine Mandate Case At Supreme Court
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190 views • February 21, 2022
Kavanaugh said this is an unusual situation from his experience. The people who are being regulated are not here complaining. What are we to make of that? Where are the regulated parties complaining. That's how we usually come to conclusions.
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