PARIS 🔥🔥🔥 | Fiery Riots Erupt in France After Macron's Abuse of Power

PARIS -- Massive protests underway... thousands gathered in the Place de la Concord.Fiery Riots Erupt in France After Macron Uses Special Power to Raises Retirement Age without Vote.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday used a special power to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a vote.





Macron shunned Parliament and invoked a constitutional power to impose a bill that has sparked protests across France.





Fiery riots erupted in Paris on Thursday. Garbage cans are on fire near the Champs-Élysées.





https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1636498751153143808?s=20