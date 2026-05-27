BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Oman will behave just like everyone else, or we'll have to blow them up" - Trump
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1391 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • Today

"Oman will behave just like everyone else, or we'll have to blow them up" - Trump

Trump threatened to "wreck" Oman if it agreed to Iran's plan to take joint control of the Strait of Hormuz.

"The straits will be open to everyone, and no one will control them. We will monitor them. Oman will behave just like everyone else, otherwise we will have to destroy them," the US president said at a cabinet meeting in the White House.

Adding:

Canada is set to purchase a fleet of early warning aircraft from Swedish defense firm Saab, passing over a competing bid from Boeing in a strategic move to decrease its dependence on US defense contractors. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the selection of Saab’s GlobalEye, an airborne surveillance system built on Bombardier’s Global 6500 jet. The alternative option, Boeing’s E-7 Wedgetail, lost out after facing previous delays and rising costs.

The 51 state has gone rogue and wild. Daddy won't be happy

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Qatar and Saudi Arabia Stress Diplomacy in Iran-U.S. Talks

Qatar and Saudi Arabia Stress Diplomacy in Iran-U.S. Talks

Garrison Vance
U.S. demands destruction of Iran&#8217;s enriched uranium as Qatar talks advance

U.S. demands destruction of Iran’s enriched uranium as Qatar talks advance

Willow Tohi
Israel Reacts With Alarm to Reported U.S.-Iran Deal

Israel Reacts With Alarm to Reported U.S.-Iran Deal

Garrison Vance
“No dust, no dollars”: White House draws hard line in Iran nuclear talks

“No dust, no dollars”: White House draws hard line in Iran nuclear talks

Cassie B.
Trump deploys 5,000 troops to Poland, reversing Pentagon cancellation

Trump deploys 5,000 troops to Poland, reversing Pentagon cancellation

Ava Grace
Russia-China Summit Advances Multipolar Vision, Analysts Say

Russia-China Summit Advances Multipolar Vision, Analysts Say

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy