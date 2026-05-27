"Oman will behave just like everyone else, or we'll have to blow them up" - Trump

Trump threatened to "wreck" Oman if it agreed to Iran's plan to take joint control of the Strait of Hormuz.



"The straits will be open to everyone, and no one will control them. We will monitor them. Oman will behave just like everyone else, otherwise we will have to destroy them," the US president said at a cabinet meeting in the White House.

Adding:

Canada is set to purchase a fleet of early warning aircraft from Swedish defense firm Saab, passing over a competing bid from Boeing in a strategic move to decrease its dependence on US defense contractors. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the selection of Saab’s GlobalEye, an airborne surveillance system built on Bombardier’s Global 6500 jet. The alternative option, Boeing’s E-7 Wedgetail, lost out after facing previous delays and rising costs.



The 51 state has gone rogue and wild. Daddy won't be happy

