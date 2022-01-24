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How Billions in COVID Stimulus Is used to MURDER You And Your Children
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144 views • January 24, 2022
How Billions in COVID Stimulus Is used to MURDER You And Your Children
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
HOSPITALS BEING PAID TO MURDER YOU !! $100,000+ PER PATIENT !! RIGHT-TO-TRY DENIED - STAY FAR AWAY !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S9B2fcxf7A6H/
Receipts: Hospitals Paid to Kill- Providers Incentivized By Feds to Murder Covid Patients JANUARY 17, 2022
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/01/receipts-hospitals-paid-to-kill-providers-incentivized-by-feds-to-murder-covid-patients/
How Billions in COVID Stimulus Funds Led to Dangerous, Tyrannical Policies in U.S. Schools
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-stimulus-funds-dangerous-tyrannical-policies-schools/
H.R.748 - CARES Act 116th Congress (2019-2020)
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/748
TEXT OF THE HOUSE AMENDMENT To H.R. 133
RULES COMMITTEE PRINT 116–68 [DECEMBER ll, 2020]
https://rules.house.gov/sites/democrats.rules.house.gov/files/BILLS-116HR133SA-RCP-116-68.pdf
The Mirror Project EP-9 - Repeal Coronavirus Act 2020
https://odysee.com/@The-Mirror-Project:0/ep-9-repeal-coronavirus-act-2020:6?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
SCHOOL BOARD CALLED OUT - ABSOLUTE PROOF - THEY ARE DOING IT FOR THE MONEY September 24th, 2021.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/654JIZhSfyog/
***********
_______________________________________
Excellent Resource Links
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
https://healthimpactnews.com/
http://www.flatearth101.com/
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Why they want everyone vaxxed
VACCINATED PEOPLE ARE "TRANSHUMAN" AND UNDER US LAW NO LONGER HOLD ANY HUMAN RIGHTS
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/12pdf/12-398_1b7d.pdf
Prove All Things - “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)
but test everything; hold fast what is good.
http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
HOSPITALS BEING PAID TO MURDER YOU !! $100,000+ PER PATIENT !! RIGHT-TO-TRY DENIED - STAY FAR AWAY !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S9B2fcxf7A6H/
Receipts: Hospitals Paid to Kill- Providers Incentivized By Feds to Murder Covid Patients JANUARY 17, 2022
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/01/receipts-hospitals-paid-to-kill-providers-incentivized-by-feds-to-murder-covid-patients/
How Billions in COVID Stimulus Funds Led to Dangerous, Tyrannical Policies in U.S. Schools
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-stimulus-funds-dangerous-tyrannical-policies-schools/
H.R.748 - CARES Act 116th Congress (2019-2020)
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/748
TEXT OF THE HOUSE AMENDMENT To H.R. 133
RULES COMMITTEE PRINT 116–68 [DECEMBER ll, 2020]
https://rules.house.gov/sites/democrats.rules.house.gov/files/BILLS-116HR133SA-RCP-116-68.pdf
The Mirror Project EP-9 - Repeal Coronavirus Act 2020
https://odysee.com/@The-Mirror-Project:0/ep-9-repeal-coronavirus-act-2020:6?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
SCHOOL BOARD CALLED OUT - ABSOLUTE PROOF - THEY ARE DOING IT FOR THE MONEY September 24th, 2021.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/654JIZhSfyog/
***********
_______________________________________
Excellent Resource Links
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
https://healthimpactnews.com/
http://www.flatearth101.com/
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Why they want everyone vaxxed
VACCINATED PEOPLE ARE "TRANSHUMAN" AND UNDER US LAW NO LONGER HOLD ANY HUMAN RIGHTS
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/12pdf/12-398_1b7d.pdf
Prove All Things - “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)
but test everything; hold fast what is good.
http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm
Keywords
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