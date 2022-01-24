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How Billions in COVID Stimulus Is used to MURDER You And Your Children
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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144 views • January 24, 2022
How Billions in COVID Stimulus Is used to MURDER You And Your Children
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre

HOSPITALS BEING PAID TO MURDER YOU !! $100,000+ PER PATIENT !! RIGHT-TO-TRY DENIED - STAY FAR AWAY !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S9B2fcxf7A6H/

Receipts: Hospitals Paid to Kill- Providers Incentivized By Feds to Murder Covid Patients JANUARY 17, 2022
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/01/receipts-hospitals-paid-to-kill-providers-incentivized-by-feds-to-murder-covid-patients/

How Billions in COVID Stimulus Funds Led to Dangerous, Tyrannical Policies in U.S. Schools
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-stimulus-funds-dangerous-tyrannical-policies-schools/

H.R.748 - CARES Act 116th Congress (2019-2020)
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/748

TEXT OF THE HOUSE AMENDMENT To H.R. 133
RULES COMMITTEE PRINT 116–68 [DECEMBER ll, 2020]
https://rules.house.gov/sites/democrats.rules.house.gov/files/BILLS-116HR133SA-RCP-116-68.pdf

The Mirror Project EP-9 - Repeal Coronavirus Act 2020
https://odysee.com/@The-Mirror-Project:0/ep-9-repeal-coronavirus-act-2020:6?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4

SCHOOL BOARD CALLED OUT - ABSOLUTE PROOF - THEY ARE DOING IT FOR THE MONEY September 24th, 2021.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/654JIZhSfyog/


***********
_______________________________________
Excellent Resource Links
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
https://healthimpactnews.com/
http://www.flatearth101.com/

no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q

Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity

A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea

In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1

Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/

Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/

Why they want everyone vaxxed
VACCINATED PEOPLE ARE "TRANSHUMAN" AND UNDER US LAW NO LONGER HOLD ANY HUMAN RIGHTS
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/12pdf/12-398_1b7d.pdf

Prove All Things - “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)
but test everything; hold fast what is good.
http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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