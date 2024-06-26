© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Worldwide Supplier For Praziquantel USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/praziquantel.html
Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html
What Is Praziquantel? - https://sunfruitdan.co/44APG7x
The Praziquantel Parasite Detox Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/4byH9Vh
What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs
Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8
The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
Can You Take Praziquantel And Methylene Blue On The Same Day?
Praziquantel is a potent anti-parasitic medication, and Methylene Blue is a powerful nootropic that also has very effective detox and healing effects when used correctly and consistently.
I have talked about both of these in many videos of mine, and I keep getting people to ask me if they can both be taken on the same day or not.
I have created this video: "Can You Take Praziquantel And Methylene Blue On The Same Day?" so you can find out if they can be taken on the same day or not and the reasons why.
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno