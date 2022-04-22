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Australia: the New Communist China
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481 views • April 22, 2022
What has happened in the Australian government over the past two years is disgusting, shameful, and reeks of corruption and incompetence. The accusations of "civil rights violations" often targeting China, are just as appropriately directed toward Australia.
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