21 year old Student Body President KILLED by VAXX poison injections 💉

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Sam Gawel ’23, a senior from Detroit, Michigan, died unexpectedly on
campus today, interim Dean of the College Scott Brown wrote in an email
to the Dartmouth community.
Source:
https://www.thedartmouth.com/article/2022/09/sam-gawel-23-dies-at-age-21
VACCINATION AND TESTING POLICY 2022 - DARTMOUTH COLLEGE:
Students, faculty, and staff are required to receive all recommended doses in their primary COVID-19 vaccine series, and one booster dose when eligible.
Source:
https://covid.dartmouth.edu/testing-health
Source:
https://t.me/covidbc/5104
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