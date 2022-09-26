Create New Account
The Ideal Liquid To Mix MMS With! (Miracle Mineral Solution)
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 2 months ago |

Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html


The MMS Health Recovery Plan (Program) - https://bit.ly/3UkQYhF
Warning MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) In Plastic Is HIGHLY TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3RodymQ

WARNING DO NOT USE CITRIC ACID ACTIVATORS WITH MMS! - https://bit.ly/3RsnpZt


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html

The Ideal Liquid To Mix MMS With! (Miracle Mineral Solution)


MMS aka Miracle Mineral Solution is a powerful oxidizing healing and detoxing agent and when a person is using it with themself they always need to make sure they are activating it with an activator to create chlorine dioxide, once this is created you need to add the ideal liquid to it before using it internally or externally with yourself.


There are so many different types of liquids that a person could mix with activated MMS but almost all of them are not ideal to use due to a variety of reasons, so due to this I have created this video "The Ideal Liquid To Mix MM$ With! (Miracl3 Min3ral $olution)".


In this video, you will learn exactly what the ideal type of liquid to mix with MMS is, why it is the ideal type of liquid to use, what liquids you should not use, etc.


If you want to learn about everything mentioned above extensively make sure to watch this video from start to finish!


