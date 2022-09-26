Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html
WARNING DO NOT USE CITRIC ACID ACTIVATORS WITH MMS! - https://bit.ly/3RsnpZt
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
The Ideal Liquid To Mix MMS With! (Miracle Mineral Solution)
MMS aka Miracle Mineral Solution is a powerful oxidizing healing and detoxing agent and when a person is using it with themself they always need to make sure they are activating it with an activator to create chlorine dioxide, once this is created you need to add the ideal liquid to it before using it internally or externally with yourself.
There are so many different types of liquids that a person could mix with activated MMS but almost all of them are not ideal to use due to a variety of reasons, so due to this I have created this video "The Ideal Liquid To Mix MM$ With! (Miracl3 Min3ral $olution)".
In this video, you will learn exactly what the ideal type of liquid to mix with MMS is, why it is the ideal type of liquid to use, what liquids you should not use, etc.
If you want to learn about everything mentioned above extensively make sure to watch this video from start to finish!
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.