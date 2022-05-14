$58 BILLION to Ukraine but using VETERAN funds for border?! Glenn Beck

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May 12, 2022 If there’s something that’s going to make Glenn LOSE IT, it’s this: the Biden administration — with Congress’ recently approved 40 billion — has approved in total 58 BILLION dollars to Ukraine since March. That’s just 5 billion away from Russia’s YEARLY military budget. So, why then did DHS Secretary Mayorkas make it seem during testimony last month that there are not enough funds to adequately secure our southern border after Title 42 is lifted? So few funds, in fact, the Biden administration may plan to divert money from the already struggling VA! Our veterans deserve better, our national security deserves better, and the thousands of Americans who have been directly impacted by the border crisis ALL DESERVE BETTER than this…
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