The Darkest Universes Abandoned By GOD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
There are places in fiction… and in theory… that even God refuses to look at. From cursed timelines where hope never existed, to entire dimensions ruled by entities older than time itself, this video dives deep into the darkest universes ever imagined,those completely forsaken by light, order, and meaning. Stick around until the end to discover a universe so disturbing, it was abandoned not just by God… but by its own creators.
Timestamps:
00:00- Introduction
00:56- Berserk
06:04- Dark Souls
08:51- SCP 001
13:02- Neon Genesis Evangelion
16:50- The Mist (Stephen King)
20:34- Hellraiser
23:57- The Road
27:00- Conclusion