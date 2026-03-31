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The Darkest Universes Abandoned By GOD
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
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There are places in fiction… and in theory… that even God refuses to look at. From cursed timelines where hope never existed, to entire dimensions ruled by entities older than time itself, this video dives deep into the darkest universes ever imagined,those completely forsaken by light, order, and meaning. Stick around until the end to discover a universe so disturbing, it was abandoned not just by God… but by its own creators.

Keywords
horrorliteraturespeculative fictiondark universes
Chapters

Timestamps:

00:00- Introduction

00:56- Berserk

06:04- Dark Souls

08:51- SCP 001

13:02- Neon Genesis Evangelion

16:50- The Mist (Stephen King)

20:34- Hellraiser

23:57- The Road

27:00- Conclusion

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy