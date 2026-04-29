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Mission & Message Of The Lord Jesus
Chartridge Mission Church
Chartridge Mission Church
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#Jesus #Mission #Message #Isaiah #Nazareth #Israel #Nathanael #Faithful #Encourage #LearningTheBibleTogether #JohnBillett #LongCrendon #ChartridgeMissionChurch #Chesham


John Billett from Long Crendon Baptist Church preaches on the message and mission of The Lord Jesus. Jesus never watered down His message nor wandered from His mission. In the face of similar resistance, John encourages us to be faithful as Jesus is.


John Billett YouTube Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/@ChartridgeMissionChurch/search?query=john%20billett


Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.


We are a warm and welcoming fellowship and would be delighted to have you visit us in person. Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm, followed by refreshments.


Our Church is fully accessible, with wheelchair ramps and an accessible toilet, ensuring everyone can participate in our services.


Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH


The village Church with an international audience.


Support our work at Chartridge Mission Church:


Donations via Stewardship.org.uk:


https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20005300


Cheques can be made payable to Chartridge Mission Church and sent to the above address for the attention of Pastor Barry Kempson.


Recorded on Sunday, 26th April 2026.


Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm.


www.Chartridge.UK


The Friendliest Fellowship.

Keywords
godjesusjohnisraelchurchbaptistisaiahmessagesermonlongmissionencouragenazarethchartridgecheshamcrendonbillett
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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