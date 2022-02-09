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La monologuista Heather McDonald estaba burlándose de los negacionistas de la Pandemia y presumiento de sus pinchazos, cuando "de repente" se desploma, y en la caida se fracturó el cráneo.
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122 views • February 09, 2022
La famosa monologuista norteamericana Heather McDonald estaba burlándose de los negacionistas de la Pandemia y presumiento de sus pinchazos, cuando "de repente" se desploma, y en la caida se fracturó el cráneo.
(Fijaos, por cierto, en la referencia burlona a Jesucristo segundos antes de que se desplome).
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(Fijaos, por cierto, en la referencia burlona a Jesucristo segundos antes de que se desplome).
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysse ⚫Brighteon
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